GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

