JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

