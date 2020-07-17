JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report