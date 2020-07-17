SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. AlphaValue cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

