SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. AlphaValue cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report