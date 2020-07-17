Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to $20.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.