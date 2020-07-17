Man Wah’s (TKAYY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Man Wah in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

