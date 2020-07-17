Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:EVSI opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Envision Solar International has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Envision Solar International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Envision Solar International in the first quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Envision Solar International in the first quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.