BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jul 17th, 2020

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

BP stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.80. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Analyst Recommendations for BP (NYSE:BP)

