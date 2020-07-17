JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNLPF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.18. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

