JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNLPF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.18. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report