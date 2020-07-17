Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $609.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

