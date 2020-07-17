TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $148,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares during the period.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

