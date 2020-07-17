State Street Corp Has $81.40 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.00% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $81,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

