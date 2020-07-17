CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $341,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

