Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

The Fly

