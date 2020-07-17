Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

