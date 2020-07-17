Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 102,549 shares of company stock worth $652,127 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Total by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Total by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

