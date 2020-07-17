RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. RTL GRP SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

About RTL GRP SA/ADR

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

