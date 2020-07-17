Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

About K PLUS S AG/ADR

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

