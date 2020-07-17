II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.29. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

