II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.29. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report