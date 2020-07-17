Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNPRF. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

