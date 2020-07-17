Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

