Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNSTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

LNSTY stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92. Deutsche Borse has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

About Deutsche Borse

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Borse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Borse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report