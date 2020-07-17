UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Relx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.