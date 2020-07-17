Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.