Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ING Group cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RDSMY opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

