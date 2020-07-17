Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.57

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

