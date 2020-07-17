UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
NYSE WPP opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.38. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About WPP
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
