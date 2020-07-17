UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.38. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WPP by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 154,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 143,377 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 32.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report