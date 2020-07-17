Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

SBLUY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

