VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VIVENDI SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telenor ASA
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
OMV Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Norsk Hydro ASA Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Equinor ASA
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report