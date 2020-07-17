VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VIVENDI SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

