NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.61

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and traded as low as $39.49. NASB Financial shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NASB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -0.03.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

