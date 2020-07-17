UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

