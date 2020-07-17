Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

