Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $31.00

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

