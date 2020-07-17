JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $13.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JinkoSolar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 129,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 492,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 330,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 156,715 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $889.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.