Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.