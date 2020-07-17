Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives $608.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $608.75.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $520.43 on Tuesday. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

