$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

NYSE TDC opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 511.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

