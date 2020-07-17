Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. ValuEngine raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $437.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 255.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

