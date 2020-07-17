Analysts Set Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target at $34.25

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.