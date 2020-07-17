Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$2.83

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03. The stock has a market cap of $971.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1840541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.31%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

