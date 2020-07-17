Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. Axon Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,088.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,483 shares of company stock worth $5,402,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

