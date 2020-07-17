Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to “Hold”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,513.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,446.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,365.54. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,577.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,036.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.