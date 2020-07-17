Brokerages Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) PT at $17.13

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $24,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 112.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 862,478 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $7,547,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $10,059,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $4,207,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

