Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Receives C$1.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

