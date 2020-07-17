Brokerages Expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.53). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPZM. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott bought 62,019 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $994,164.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,094.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,378,943.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,898 shares of company stock worth $2,930,298. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Epizyme by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Epizyme by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

