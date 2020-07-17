Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

