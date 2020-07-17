Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $1.07. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Essent Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,295,000 after buying an additional 969,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,918,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.