Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.22.

NYSE:DAL opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

