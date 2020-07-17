Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

MGEN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 778.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

