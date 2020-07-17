BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,850 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price target (down previously from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761 ($21.67).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,749.40 ($21.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,649.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,525.62. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 52 week high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

