BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,850 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price target (down previously from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761 ($21.67).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,749.40 ($21.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,649.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,525.62. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 52 week high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

