Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $138.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

