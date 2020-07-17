Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delek US (DK)

Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

Get Delek US Holdings Inc alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.